Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of Repsol stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,310. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.