Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTOKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.08. 35,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

