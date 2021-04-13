Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 10,100 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYB opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.90. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $90.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

