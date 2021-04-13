Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Taoping stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Taoping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Get Taoping alerts:

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.