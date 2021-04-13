Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Shares of Taoping stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Taoping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.
About Taoping
