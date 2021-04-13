Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. Equities research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.