Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $324,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $726.65 million, a PE ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.