Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 16,680 Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 212.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

