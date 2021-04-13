Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.