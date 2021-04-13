Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $165.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE:RBC traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,271. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.92.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

