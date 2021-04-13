Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Redfin stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

