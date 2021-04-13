Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in March

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDEIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

