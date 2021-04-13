Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €190.00 ($223.53) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €189.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.95.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

