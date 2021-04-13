Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

3/31/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

3/30/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.75.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $18.00 to $28.00.

3/23/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $28.00.

3/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $43.00.

2/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $28.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Get Ovintiv Inc alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.