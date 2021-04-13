RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $139.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ROLL traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,093. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.30. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

