Raymond James Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $290.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $249.30 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

