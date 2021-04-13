Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 102.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

