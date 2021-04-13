Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fluor by 30.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

