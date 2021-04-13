Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fluor by 30.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLR opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.85.
FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
