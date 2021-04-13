Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KWR opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.18 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 681.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

