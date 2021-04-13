Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

BLD stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

