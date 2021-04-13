Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,231 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

