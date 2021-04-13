Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,385 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

