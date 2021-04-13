Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,985 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PennantPark Investment worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $408.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

