Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,266,272 shares of company stock valued at $116,728,268 in the last three months.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.