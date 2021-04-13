Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RANJY. UBS Group lowered shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

