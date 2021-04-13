Randolph Co Inc Buys 248 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

