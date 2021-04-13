Ran Bareket Sells 10,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nLIGHT alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00.

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 129,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,326. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in nLIGHT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in nLIGHT by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.