Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £51.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. Ramsdens has a 1-year low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 138,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £205,555.72 ($268,559.86).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.