Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to Hold by Sberbank CIB

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sberbank CIB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Qiwi has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $677.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Qiwi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qiwi by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qiwi by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

