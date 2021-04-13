Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 161,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

