Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Shares of CSL opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after buying an additional 115,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

