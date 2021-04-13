Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

NYSE ATH opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $55.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

