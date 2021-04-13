Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NYCB. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $56,061,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 679,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

