Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Increased by Analyst

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.45 on Monday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

