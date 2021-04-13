Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Cut by Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.