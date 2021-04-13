Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of CG opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

