Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PRYMY has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Prysmian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of PRYMY opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.