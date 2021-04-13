Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Provention Bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $521.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
