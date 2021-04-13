Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Provention Bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $521.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

