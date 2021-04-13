Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

