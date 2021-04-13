Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
