Project-X (NANOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $828.00

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Project-X has a market capitalization of $12,401.51 and approximately $828.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project-X has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for $158,457.40 or 2.62353592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00275734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.56 or 0.00709563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,078.87 or 0.99470941 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.38 or 0.00984101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project-X Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

