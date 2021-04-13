Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 433.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $1,671,692.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,139 shares of company stock valued at $21,728,912. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

