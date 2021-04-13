Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 112.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 381,256 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.