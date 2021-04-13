Private Capital Group LLC Sells 6,259 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 66.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

