Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

