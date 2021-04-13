Private Capital Group LLC Sells 11,214 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 377,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

