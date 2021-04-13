Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

