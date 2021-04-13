Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Synopsys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $13,134,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $258.05 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day moving average is $242.60. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

