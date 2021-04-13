Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 1,332.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,691,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSWW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 5,729,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. Principal Solar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

