Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after acquiring an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

