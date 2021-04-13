Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,575 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

ALLE stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

