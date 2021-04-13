Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

